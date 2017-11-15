City Cop accused of having sex with minor to be reinstated, given paid leave

Amid late-night confusion, the Georgetown City Constabulary Lance Corporal accused of forcing a detained 15-year-old boy into a sexual act and the Corporal who reported the matter will both be reinstated and will then be placed on administrative leave, allowing them to be paid pending the outcome of further investigations.

At an Extraordinary Meeting of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) last evening, Town Clerk Royston King committed to execute the decision after the Council failed to secure a two-thirds majority vote to overturn the previous decision.

The Council then realized that the vote was not needed, as King had taken an administration decision to dismiss both men.

The meeting was called to discuss in part, a letter from the Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, to King, informing that the Corporal who witnessed the alleged act must be given a full hearing. The Minister had pointed out that this should have been done before the decision is taken to dismiss him.

Surprisingly, while the Minister’s letter was mainly focused on the whistleblower, both men will be re-instated. There has been growing pressure on the M&CC to reinstate the Corporal and the decision to fire him was undue punishment because he refused to cover-up the incident. There has been ongoing protest against the decision.

It appears that the Council’s decision was to satisfy the Minister’s intervention in the matter.

After public pressure, including articles in the Kaieteur News, the Lance Corporal was arrested and placed on bail pending an investigation by the Guyana Police Force.

Following the meeting, Mayor Patricia Chase-Green was asked by Kaieteur News why both men were being reinstated when only one was arrested by the police and placed on bail.

“Justice in this matter is not a one-sided affair, it’s a triangle, and so on all three sides justice must be given. I was quite clear,” Chase-Green stated.

The decision was taken to have the Council’s legal committee complete a report within seven working days and provide it to the Council for deliberations.