British and American interest heartening

Dear Editor,

It is indeed heartening to learn that both the US Ambassador and the British High Commissioner are paying attention to the current imbroglio surrounding the unilateral appointment of Justice James Patterson as the Chairman of the Guyana Election Commission.

It is reported that both these gentlemen said that the courts should ultimately rule on the validity of President Granger’s choice; and whether he followed the appropriate provisions of the Guyana Constitution.

Be that as it may, it is however incumbent to draw attention to the perception of a great number of Guyanese that the Supreme Court is more inclined to support the ruling party and, therefore, it would be injudicious to place confidence in the impartibility of that body.

Further, for the court as it is constituted to pronounce on the matter would, indeed, be a breach of one of the cardinal principles of the Rule of Law that one ought to be a judge in his own cause.

Finally, from my observation there is a prevailing sentiment that unless Justice Patterson’s appointment is rescinded, and that both the government and the opposition resort to the drawing-board in order to resolve this issue amicably, disruptive political and social consequences would follow and with it all that that entails.

Respectfully Yours,

Albert Khan