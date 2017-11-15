British and American interest heartening

Latest update November 17th, 2017 12:15 AM
Dear Editor,
It is indeed heartening to learn that both the US Ambassador and the British High Commissioner are paying attention to the current imbroglio surrounding the unilateral appointment of Justice James Patterson as the Chairman of the Guyana Election Commission.
It is reported that both these gentlemen said that the courts should ultimately rule on the validity of President Granger’s choice; and whether he followed the appropriate provisions of the Guyana Constitution.
Be that as it may, it is however incumbent to draw attention to the perception of a great number of Guyanese that the Supreme Court is more inclined to support the ruling party and, therefore, it would be injudicious to place confidence in the impartibility of that body.
Further, for the court as it is constituted to pronounce on the matter would, indeed, be a breach of one of the cardinal principles of the Rule of Law that one ought to be a judge in his own cause.
Finally, from my observation there is a prevailing sentiment that unless Justice Patterson’s appointment is rescinded, and that both the government and the opposition resort to the drawing-board in order to resolve this issue amicably, disruptive political and social consequences would follow and with it all that that entails.
Respectfully Yours,
Albert Khan
Nov 16, 2017Shiv playing a big role on and off the field By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Vnet Communication An epic battle is anticipated when defending Champions Guyana Jaguars face-off with...
Nov 16, 2017
Nov 16, 2017
Nov 16, 2017
Nov 16, 2017
Nov 16, 2017
Dr. Henry Jeffrey wrote a column headlined, “AFC: Hijacked.” He did not state in the article how the process started... more
The Guyana Gold Board must be prohibited from purchasing any more gold. It must confine itself to regulating the gold... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The absence of meaningful consultation between governments and private sector organisations... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]