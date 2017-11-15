‘Bishop’ accused of rape released on bail

Self-styled ‘Bishop’ Joseph Persaud, who has been accused of raping one of his female church members, is now out on station bail, but not out of the woods.

A senior police official revealed that Persaud was released from custody yesterday, while investigators prepare a report on the case.

Persaud, who was heading a church at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, was arrested last Thursday at his Diamond, East Bank Demerara home.

A woman, who once shared a three-year relationship with Persaud, has accused him of sexual assault. Reports are that the woman ended the relationship with the ‘Bishop’ after his wife found out, but he refused to leave her. He allegedly called and stalked her.

The victim claimed that the ‘Bishop’ recently forced himself on her at his Diamond home when his wife was away.

Based on information police gathered, the ‘Bishop’ would offer ‘counseling sessions’ to depressed women. It was during these sessions that the alleged sexual advances were made.

A woman, who lives a short distance from the church, said that she stopped going about three months ago, because there were a series of allegations against the ‘Bishop.’

When Persaud was arrested, he made a call to his victim which confirmed the report she made against him. In the recorded telephone call released by HGPTV Nightly News, he could be heard pleading with the woman to drop her report since it would damage his reputation. He even told the woman that he would not call or stalk her anymore.

“Would you come to the station and drop this matter? I let go of you; there is no more me and you anymore. You can go your way for free… I’ll make a paper with the JP (Justice of Peace) today; I will no longer call you or look in your direction—not a text or a message to you.”