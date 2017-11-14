Latest update November 14th, 2017 12:55 AM

Wins for Tucville and St. Pius as Scotiabank Kiddy cricket continues

Nov 14, 2017

Tucville Primary and St. Pius Primary recorded victories when the Georgetown Zone of the Guyana Cricket Board/Scotiabank Kiddy cricket competition continued yesterday at Everest Cricket Club.

Thierry Mohamed (left) and Omarie Griffith

Tucville defeated Enterprise Primary in a super over after they played to a tie at the end of the allocation of their 14 overs. Tucville took first strike and managed 72-10 with Christopher Agustus scoring 21 and John Harry 16. Thierry Mohamed and Omari Griffith claimed three wickets each.
Enterprise Primary responded with 72-9, Rawl Porter made 17 while extras contributed 28. Enterprise Primary made four while Tucville Primary responded with five in the super over.
St. Pius beat St. Stephen’s 11 wickets. St. Stephen’s batted first strike and made 51-10. Javel Mc Kenzie struck 22; Isiah Baird and Joshua Roach picked up three and two wickets respectively.
St. Pius responded with 53-2 in four overs. Dwayne Baptiste slammed 27 not out and Manasseh Anderson made 12.
Green Acres Primary gained a walk over from St. Margret’s Primary. According to the competition regulations each team shall comprise of 14 players and shall bat for 14 overs.

