Everyday de Waterfalls paper is warning everybody bout China and Exxon. Dem on de go to tek wha dem want with or without yuh permission and plant dem seed anyway in yuh.
Dem boys hear two of dem from de city gone to China secretly fuh collect suh dem can name parts of Guyana, especially Sheriff Street, after a Chinee city.
Dem two plan to rename part of Sheriff Street de place Fuqua after a Chinee city.
Dem boys hear Canada also join de bandwagon. Monkey see, monkey do. Dem Canadians see wha Exxon doing and dem also grabbing up secretly.
Dem boys hear how dem tek over a big portion of a big oil block wha Jagdeo did sell de African company, secretly.
Dat is not de only secret thing he involve in. Dem boys know a ton of secret deals. Dem boys know he got secret bank accounts, too.
And he does lie bad. Just de odda day he tell de whole Guyana how he MPs refuse to tek de increase wha Soulja Bai give to all dem MPs.
He seh how dem gun pay de increase into a special account fuh charity. De nation never know dat de money he was talking about was fuh de pockets of he own MPs.
One MP tell dem boys he, Jagdeo, thief enough fuh ten generation to come suh he didn’t care bout dem who just tun MP. If dem boys didn’t dig de nation woulda never know dat instead of sharing de money wid poor people dem was sharing it wid dem own family.
Dem boys seh dis was a case of do as I say and not as I do. Donald seh de thing surprise him. He know Jagdeo pension bigger than de small frek wha parliament was paying suh he didn’t got to deduct nutten.
Talk half and careful wid dat fancy Chinee city.

