MYO/Baksh Memorial Inter-Jamaat 10/10 Softball …Wins for Adventure, MYO and Queenstown

Adventure, Muslim Youth Organisation and Queenstown registered victories when the Muslim Youth Organisation Amanat Baksh Memorial 10/10 softball cricket competition commenced at MYO ground on Sunday.

Adventure defeated Diamond/Grove by 83 runs. Batting first, Adventure posted 146-9. Zameer Mohamed struck one four and three sixes in a top score of 37 while Ameer Mohamed made 26 with four sixes.

Fiaz Ally claimed 3-24 and S. Mohamed 2-19. Diamond/Grove were limited to 63-8 in reply. Fidel Smith captured 3-7, Adish Hackim 3-10 and Muhammad Baksh 2-11. MYO defeated New Amsterdam by seven wickets.

New Amsterdam were restricted for 76-8, taking first strike. Anthony Amerally made 20 while Imran Hamid picked up 4-10 including a hat-trick. MYO replied with 68-3 in 5.5 overs. Chien Gittens slammed four fours and one six in a top score of 31 while Richard Latif made 18.

Adventure overcame New Amsterdam by seven wickets. New Amsterdam made 56-8, batting first. Zaheer Moakan scored 20; Muhammad Baksh snared 3-5 and Leyland Mc Donald 2-6. Adventure responded with 57-3 in 4.3 overs. Ameer Mohamed and Andy Dass made 19 each; Yassim Yassin had 1-4.

Queenstown trounced Land of Canan by seven wickets. Land of Canan batted first and made 93 for 7. Rasheed Baksh made 29 (3×6) and Mohamed Cubra 25; Mohamed Najab captured 3-27 runs and Abid Haniff 2-13.

Queenstown got to their target in 8.3 overs with the lost of three wickets. Mohamed Najab returned to score 68 (4×4,7×6). Bowing for Land of Canan Andrew Ragnauth took 2-21. Grove got a walk over from Enmore. The competition continues on Sunday at the said venue.