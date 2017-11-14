Missigher wins inaugural Oasis Water 5k Run

Winston Missigher clocked 15 minutes, 45.25 seconds on Sunday to win the inaugural Athletics Oasis Water 5km Run/Walk, after a close finish with Cleveland Thomas (15:46.43). Jonathan Fagundes was third, running a time of 16:34.53, while Anfernee Headecker’s time of 16:01.84, earned him fourth place in the seniors. He, however, placed first in the junior category.

The race started inside the National Park, and saw the athletes heading onto Thomas Lands, then to Carifesta Avenue, down Camp Street and back onto Thomas Lands before returning to the National Park and finishing at the Children’s Monument.

The first female athlete to cross the finish line was Joanna Archer who took the overall event plus the junior prize. President of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson, thanked the athletes for making the event a success, while also showering the Guyana Beverage Company with praises.

He expressed hope that the event sparks a continued relationship between the athletics governing body and the entity. The event also served as the official Launch for Oasis Premium Purified Water and Oasis Flavoured water in Guyana.

Oasis bottled water is a great beverage choice for hydration and refreshment because of its consistent safety, quality, convenience and great taste. The brand is internationally recognised by the IBWA, NSF and SQF, and uses a 7-step filtration system for ensuring purity and high quality.

The winner of the senior categories received $35,000, while second and third collected $25,000 and $20,000 respectively.