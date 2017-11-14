Mahadeo, Duke, Archer, Williams outstanding at GTM Health and Fitness Expo

Suriname’s Dango wins strongman title

The 3rd annual GTM Health and Fitness Expo hosted by the Guyana Fitness Games concluded on Sunday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall where a number of top local and Surinamese athletes competed for supremacy

in several events.

Witnessed by a large crowd, the athletes strength, fitness and endurance were severely tested in the Box Jumps, Burpees Cleans, Lunges, Pull Ups, Toast-to-bar, Kettle Bell Swings, Wall Balls and the Dead Lift-arguably the most feared exercise in weight training.

Dillon Mahadeo and Semonica Duke copped the pair’s event with 300 points while Timonthy Mc Andrew and Shawnell Warner placed second on 280 points. Stephen Fraser and Delice Adonis were tied with Anis Ade-Thomas and Christine Rahaman on 265 points in third position.

Tonica Archer marked 290 points to win the Female segment ahead of Melissa Stewart 255, Jamila Gasper 253 and Lisa Khan on 250. Omisi Williams chalked up 290 points to capture the Male title while Kishan Paul took the runner-up spot with 285 points.

Colin Roach finished in third position with 275 points while Darren Allen and Godfrey Giddings were tired in fourth position on 240. The strongman competition which featured Tyre Flips, Truck Pull, Bag Throw over a four-foot log and Push Presses (225lbs) saw Surinamese Donovan Dango taking the top podium spot on 295 points. Guyanese Julio Sinclair placed second on 275 points ahead of Carlos Peterson on 250 and O’ Ryan fourth 241.

The competition was co-sponsored by Banks DIH Monster Powerade and Aqua Mist Water, De Sinco Trading under their Lipton Tea and Degree brands, Macorp, Republic Bank, St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital, Pollo Tropical, Fitness Express and Genesis Fitness Express. (Zaheer Mohamed)