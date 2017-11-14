GT Beer Inter Club 8-a-side Football – Berbice …Edinburgh Gunners blast Rosignol United 3-0; Berbice Police and Arsenals draw

Edinburgh Gunners shot past Rosignol United while Berbice Police and Arsenals FC battled to a draw when the GT Beer/BFA/Candy Boss & Antics Promotion inaugural invitational 8-a-side football tournament continued in

Berbice over the weekend at the All Saints Church ground, New Amsterdam.

Edinburgh Gunners blasted Rosignol United 3-0 while Arsenals FC clanged unto the youthful B-Division Police squad in a 2-2 draw.

With a fine crowd on hand, Arsenals Derick Taylor opened the scoring in the 8th minute to take the lead after Lomar Reid failed to convert on the kick off with the long range shot to goal for the lawmen. Reid however made amends to level to score 1-1.

The discipline of the lawmen was demonstrated as they took possession of the ball over the experienced Arsenals players and dominated the game. Substitute Vivian Bowling Jr. gave Police the lead with his first possession of the match. Bowling evaded two defenders to hit past Arsensals goalkeeper for a 2-1 lead at half time.

On resumption, Arsenals took the game to the lawmen who demonstrated their discipline and executed the game plan set out by the technical staff headed by Deputy Commander Senior Superintendent Edmund Cooper and Coach Mark Bradford.

But it was the determination of Arsenals forward Derick Taylor who converted in a goal area scrimmage to equalise at the end of regulation time. The main event saw Edinburgh Gunners trashing Rosignol United 3-0. Gunners marksman Joseph Giddings scored the first goal in the 22nd minute and his second three minutes later as they led 2-0 at half time.

Gunners’ Ronaldo August was bang on target in the 41st minute to seal victory for his team. Over 30 teams are competing in the tournament sponsored by Banks DIH Limited under the GT Beer brand and several other organisations including the National Sports Commission, Jumbo Jet, Guyana Police Force, Homeline, Impressive Signs and Fly Jamaica. The final is set for New Year’s Day at All Saints Church ground.