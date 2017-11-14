GSCL to host 10/10 at GNIC today …Rafman Ally 15-overs starts Sunday

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc will be hosting a 10/10 affair in recognition of veteran softball cricket commentator Onkar Singh today at the GNIC Sport Club ground, Woolford Avenue.

Singh will feature in the match alongside prominent Masters’ players from the local softball fraternity including Mahendra Hardyal, Eric Thomas, Eon Abel, Afzal Hanif, Abdel Gamaal, Laurie Singh and Ricky Persaud. The game is expected to commence at 10:00hrs.

Meanwhile, the Rafman Ally 15-over softball tournament is set to commence on Sunday at several venues in Georgetown. The tournament will be played in Open and Masters categories with trophies and cash prizes at stake.

Interested team are asked to make contact with Ally on 645-2233 or 697 2700 for information on registration.