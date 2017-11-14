Latest update November 14th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GSCL to host 10/10 at GNIC today …Rafman Ally 15-overs starts Sunday

Nov 14, 2017 Sports 0

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc will be hosting a 10/10 affair in recognition of veteran softball cricket commentator Onkar Singh today at the GNIC Sport Club ground, Woolford Avenue.
Singh will feature in the match alongside prominent Masters’ players from the local softball fraternity including Mahendra Hardyal, Eric Thomas, Eon Abel, Afzal Hanif, Abdel Gamaal, Laurie Singh and Ricky Persaud. The game is expected to commence at 10:00hrs.
Meanwhile, the Rafman Ally 15-over softball tournament is set to commence on Sunday at several venues in Georgetown. The tournament will be played in Open and Masters categories with trophies and cash prizes at stake.
Interested team are asked to make contact with Ally on 645-2233 or 697 2700 for information on registration.

More in this category

Sports

Wins for Tucville and St. Pius as Scotiabank Kiddy cricket continues

Wins for Tucville and St. Pius as Scotiabank Kiddy cricket continues

Nov 14, 2017

Tucville Primary and St. Pius Primary recorded victories when the Georgetown Zone of the Guyana Cricket Board/Scotiabank Kiddy cricket competition continued yesterday at Everest Cricket Club....
Read More
MYO/Baksh Memorial Inter-Jamaat 10/10 Softball …Wins for Adventure, MYO and Queenstown

MYO/Baksh Memorial Inter-Jamaat 10/10 Softball...

Nov 14, 2017

Mahadeo, Duke, Archer, Williams outstanding at GTM Health and Fitness Expo

Mahadeo, Duke, Archer, Williams outstanding at...

Nov 14, 2017

Jeffrey Wong attains 7th Dan Black Belt – Shichi-Dan Rank

Jeffrey Wong attains 7th Dan Black Belt –...

Nov 14, 2017

Number 28 Bushlot/Adventure Action Group Charity Horse Race Meet

Number 28 Bushlot/Adventure Action Group Charity...

Nov 14, 2017

Hurricanes game was a good test – Coach Crandon

Hurricanes game was a good test – Coach...

Nov 14, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Garbage is piling up

    There is a garbage crisis in the city…once again. Garbage is piling up throughout the city because the City Council has... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]