GMRSC says race meet a resounding success

Team Mohamed’s unbeaten in CMRC

Last weekend, the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) two-day International

Race of Champions event which served not only as the local championships but the final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) has been described as successful by President of the GMR&SC, Rameez Mohammed.

This year was the first time that a packed 27-race programme was introduced by the local administrators with races during the first day (Saturday) at the South Dakota Circuit, which is usually short lived with qualifiers only.

In addition, fans were thrilled not only by Team Mohamed’s unstoppable Superbike trio and 2016 Group Four Champion Kristian Jeffrey’s Mitsubishi Evo, but also the SR-3 Radicals demonstration and the professional drift cars from Trinidad & Tobago.

Mohammed, who was also part of the racing action winning two of the three races he competed in the Starlet Cup, stated that he was satisfied with the smooth run-off of all the events and announced that this is the beginning of a larger local motor racing calendar.

During the two-day showdown, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon and Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for the department of Youth, Culture and Sport, Dr. George Norton, pledged their support to the GMR&SC.

More significantly, the members of the Government promised support where possible in the proposed expansion of the South Dakota Circuit. Meanwhile, Team Mohamed’s which won all their races occupying the top two podium spots last weekend, disclosed that their undefeated streak in the other CMRC legs this year will propel them to championship honours in the Super Sport Class.

Unofficially, after 40 years of Motor Racing, Andrew King may dethrone his Guyanese compatriot Kristian Jeffrey for a maiden CMRC Group Four title. Heading into the final leg, King stood in second place overall and he will be on the edge of his seat as he awaits the official points tabulation. This announcement and others took place last evening at the presentation.