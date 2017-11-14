Escarraga Tee Off with MACORP Trophy

Latest update November 14th, 2017 12:55 AM

Guillermo Escarraga took top honors at the 11th Annual MACORP Golf Tournament held at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) on Saturday last.
Playing off a 27 handicap Escarraga carded a gross 90 for a net 63 beating out second

place Troy Cadogan (25) 91 net 66 and third placed Mohan Dinanauth (7) 73 net 66 . Dinanauth’s 73 was good for the best gross while Escarraga was closest to the pin on the Number 4.
The greens were running relatively fast and tricky pin positions made for some higher scores among the 40 plus competitors. In thanking MACORP CEO Jorge Medina, LGC President Hilbert Shields noted his long standing and unconditional support for the club especially in his generous lending of equipment for crucial infrastructure projects which will result in more months of golf.
All players received golf balls, gloves and tees as part of the sponsorship package. Medina said for MACORP to sponsor golf was part of a philosophy that people needed healthy active lifestyles as part of a well rounded life.

