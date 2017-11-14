Church’s Chicken joins GFF Elite League as a sponsor

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) today received a sponsorship cheque from Camex Restaurants Inc. (CRI) through their Church’s Chicken brand as plans intensifies for the third season of the Elite League.

This was in the form of a monetary donation presented by CRI’s Director of Finance, Christine Bennett-Blair at the Camp and Middle Streets location to Dion Inniss, Executive Committee Member of the GFF.

In receiving the cheque, Inniss, expressed his gratitude for the sponsorship: “I am extremely pleased to be here today to accept this sponsorship cheque for the Elite League. Church’s Chicken has been a very reliable and dependable investor over the years and we are very pleased to have them onboard again. The business community has spoken about an economic downturn yet Church’s saw it fit to invest with the GFF. We are very thankful and look forward to a long lasting partnership.”

Meanwhile, CRI Marketing Consultant, Deslyn Griffith said she was pleased to support football and the investment opportunity is one for the development of youth and community: “Camex Restaurants Inc under the umbrella of our premiere brand, Church’s Chicken, is pleased to be associated yet another year with the Elite League. We see both our franchise and the Elite League, under the leadership of the GFF, as being the leaders of our respective industries, hence our continued support. The Elite League is a tool that the GFF uses to further youth and community development; we see this as an opportunity to lend our support.”

Other persons present at the handover were GFF Marketing Director, Dario Mc Klmon; CRI Director of Training & Brand Ambassador, Dawn Braithwaite; CRI Director of Operations, Dhara Cumberbatch and Church’s Chicken Crew Members, Sarafina Semple-Grant and Trayann Atkinson.