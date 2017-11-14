Cashier, ex-cop accused of staging Hospital robbery

Latest update November 14th, 2017 12:55 AM
Nov 14, 2017 Features / Columnists, News 0
A cashier/receptionist attached to the Woodlands Hospital and a former Police Officer who is accused of robbing the Woodlands Hospital of $1.4 M, yesterday made an appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to a simple larceny charge.
Haniff Peters, 32, a Security guard, of Lot 71 Freeman Street, East La Penitence; and Susan Daniels, 33 of Lot 16 North Section Canal # 2 Polder, West Bank Demerara, both denied the charge that alleged that on the August 31, last, at the Woodlands Hospital, Carmichael Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown, they stole $1.4 M cash, property of the Woodlands Hospital.
It was also alleged that Daniels on September 1, last, at the Brickdam Police Station, gave false information to the police stating that she was robbed of a quantity of cash. She made them conduct an investigation which they would not have done.
Daniels was represented by Attorney-at-law, Tiffany Jeffery, who asked that bail be granted to her client since she is the mother of three and the sole breadwinner for her family.
Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield, had no objection to bail being granted to the duo. The Prosecutor told the court that the defendants are known to each other.
The prosecutor further told the court that on the day in question, Daniels was taking the day’s money to the bank. The court heard that sometime later that day the defendant return to her superior and informed them that she was robbed by a masked man.
The matter was then reported to the Brickdam Police Station and during the investigation it was revealed that Daniels gave the police false information.
Further investigation carried out revealed that Daniels and Peters planned the robbery. They were both arrested and charge for the offence.
Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman granted bail to Peters in the sum of $100,000 and Daniels was ordered to post $200,000 bail.
They were both instructed to make their next court appearance on December 4.
Nov 14, 2017Tucville Primary and St. Pius Primary recorded victories when the Georgetown Zone of the Guyana Cricket Board/Scotiabank Kiddy cricket competition continued yesterday at Everest Cricket Club....
Nov 14, 2017
Nov 14, 2017
Nov 14, 2017
Nov 14, 2017
Nov 14, 2017
I was on the Eve Leary beach of the Atlantic Ocean very early yesterday morning with my dog. It was about 6.30 am. A number... more
There is a garbage crisis in the city…once again. Garbage is piling up throughout the city because the City Council has... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The absence of meaningful consultation between governments and private sector organisations... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]