Cashier, ex-cop accused of staging Hospital robbery

A cashier/receptionist attached to the Woodlands Hospital and a former Police Officer who is accused of robbing the Woodlands Hospital of $1.4 M, yesterday made an appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to a simple larceny charge.

Haniff Peters, 32, a Security guard, of Lot 71 Freeman Street, East La Penitence; and Susan Daniels, 33 of Lot 16 North Section Canal # 2 Polder, West Bank Demerara, both denied the charge that alleged that on the August 31, last, at the Woodlands Hospital, Carmichael Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown, they stole $1.4 M cash, property of the Woodlands Hospital.

It was also alleged that Daniels on September 1, last, at the Brickdam Police Station, gave false information to the police stating that she was robbed of a quantity of cash. She made them conduct an investigation which they would not have done.

Daniels was represented by Attorney-at-law, Tiffany Jeffery, who asked that bail be granted to her client since she is the mother of three and the sole breadwinner for her family.

Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield, had no objection to bail being granted to the duo. The Prosecutor told the court that the defendants are known to each other.

The prosecutor further told the court that on the day in question, Daniels was taking the day’s money to the bank. The court heard that sometime later that day the defendant return to her superior and informed them that she was robbed by a masked man.

The matter was then reported to the Brickdam Police Station and during the investigation it was revealed that Daniels gave the police false information.

Further investigation carried out revealed that Daniels and Peters planned the robbery. They were both arrested and charge for the offence.

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman granted bail to Peters in the sum of $100,000 and Daniels was ordered to post $200,000 bail.

They were both instructed to make their next court appearance on December 4.