Bandits Snatch $1.2M from Rosignol Cambio Dealer

Nov 14, 2017 News 0

A money changer of Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice, while plying his trade at Rosignol was robbed of $1.2 million in cash, along with his cellular phone and his car keys.

Where Hiralall was robbed in front of the NBS office.

Jaipaul Hiralall, 38, who has been a Cambio dealer for nearly eight years, told Kaieteur News that the robbery took place around 9:45AM on Sunday.
He said that he was standing in front of the New Building Society branch at Rosignol when two recognisable men, who were armed with guns, ran over to him and pressed a gun into his ribcage.
“Dem she, hand over the money! Dem start cuss and seh ‘Give we the effin money’ and meh give dem,” Hiralall recounted.
He stated that the other bandit shoved his hands into his pocket and grabbed his BLU cellular phone while the other took the loot, still holding the gun to his side. Hiralall stated that after the men took what they wanted, they ran to a waiting silver Toyota 212 car bearing licence plate number PPP 5951, jumped in and sped off.
The bag of money that was stolen included $1.2 million in local and foreign currency together with Hiralall’s car keys.
No one has been arrested and police are continuing their investigations.

