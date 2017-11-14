Latest update November 14th, 2017 12:55 AM

Alleyne’s lone strike lands Fruta Conquerors GFF Stag Big Four title

Nov 14, 2017

A first half strike by Eon Alleyne handed Fruta Conquerors a 1-0 victory over the Guyana Defence Force in the final of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Stag Big Four tournament which was contested on Sunday night.

GFF Stag Big Four champs, Fruta Conquerors

Alleyne who netted a hat-trick in his team’s 5-1 semi final mauling of Victoria Kings on Friday night, found the back of the net in the 13th minute, his goal proved to be the deciding factor at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.
In the third place clash, Buxton United, on account of a Keveron Durant 33rd minute strike beat Victoria Kings to walk away with the third place purse.

