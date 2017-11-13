Women lawyers lend support to tackle violence against women and children

Latest update November 13th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

The recent killing of 22-year-old school teacher, Kescia Branche; the murder of Berbice teenager, Leonard Archibald and Police Constable, Clement Cockfield shooting his girlfriend, Police Constable, Shanice Fraser, before killing himself, have seen various organisations lobbying for the elimination of violence against women and children.
One such organisation is the Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL) which stands ready to provide support to any initiatives which would help to address this disturbing trend.
Although the GAWL recognises the efforts of the authorities to control crime, inter-personal violence remains unacceptably high and its symptoms must be addressed, the organisation said.

MURDERED: Leonard Archibald’s decomposed body was fished out of the Berbice River days after he went missing

Kescia Branche was found in an unconscious state on the roadway and later died.

“We urge our fellow Guyanese citizens to be more vigilant and caring about the other person. Be aware of issues which may be affecting children as it is incumbent on the adults to protect them.”
In keeping with its motto of “Women Supporting Justice and Equality”, GAWL said it is eager to assist in being part of the solution and will continue its programmes in educating the public as it has been doing for the past 30 years.
“It is important that there be decisive action. We all have to see what part that we as individuals can play to reduce this disturbing trend which is taking hold of our society. It seems to be no longer the exception but rather the norm to several times a week be apprised of violence being experienced and perpetrated on persons in most dramatic and heinous ways,” GAWL said in a missive.
“Some members of our society appear to have become so intemperate towards each other as if intending to outdo each other to paint as terrible an image as possible and inflict maximum pain on the victim. The apparent increase in such a trend suggests that there may be an awakening or existence of a disturbing psyche that no longer values human life nor cares to have one’s behaviour checked by the fear and likelihood of being caught and prosecuted.”

 

Police Constable, Clement Cockfield shot his girlfriend, Shanice Fraser, before committing suicide. Fraser remains a patient of the ICU.

