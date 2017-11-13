UG graduates urged to view nation’s diversity as strength not weakness

The Sophia Exhibition Centre overflowed with relatives, friends and well wishers of approximately 1,300 students who graduated from the University of Guyana (UG), last Saturday evening.

The graduates represented were the second batch of students to be presented with certificates for their successful completion of studies from the faculties including the Faculty of Social Sciences, Health Sciences, Education and Humanities and Environmental Studies.

The 51st Convocation of the University of Guyana featured two ceremonies with the first batch of the students receiving their credentials earlier that day the National Cultural Centre.

It was indeed a proud moment for those gathered at the auditorium as the crowd cheered and shouted as the beaming graduates were presented with their certificates for completing the various programmes.

Approximately, 603 graduated from the Faculty of Social Sciences; 402 from the School of Education and Humanities and 381 from the Faculty of Health Sciences.

In his brief remarks to those present, Vice Chancellor and Principal of UG, Professor Ivelaw Griffith commended the students for their hard work and achievement.

According to Professor Griffith, the batch of 2,165 students is the largest to graduate from UG at the same time.

“Well done, you have a lot to be proud of, “Griffith told the cheering crowd as he pointed out that this year, the youngest graduate is a 20 year -old student who completed his BSc. in Earth and Environmental Studies.

The Vice Chancellor noted that UG’s Class of 2017 not only includes Guyanese students, but those from around the region.

“We have students from Jamaica, Belize, Antigua, Barbados, St Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago represented here today.”

Meanwhile in his feature address, Ambassador of Guyana to the United Nations, New York, Rudolph Ten-Pow told the graduates that their climax to success from here on, depends on them.

Offering guidance to the students, Ambassador Ten-Pow noted that the world is full of opportunities and grave challenges.

“You have obviously done well so far, but I would like to leave you with some keys which I believe will help you achieve further success from here onwards.”

“These keys include the ability to adapt to changes around you because the world is an ever evolving and changing place, the ability to use the power of your imagination to bring about the changes needed and having a clear set of values which will act as guiding principles to your success.

Elaborating on the points, Ambassador Ten-Pow noted that the ability to adapt, imagine and having a core set of values is not enough.

“It is not enough to adapt to change, but you must be agents of changes around you… You have a life to live, go out and live it. You also have a country to build, go out and build it,” Ten-Pow charged.

“The world is full of grave challenges and exciting opportunities. The power of imagination is important, for having a dream is greater than having resources, but dreamers must be doers also. (Additionally) your core values must include integrity, professionalism and respect for diversity.

“For there is power in diversity; in a country like ours diversity should be viewed as strength and not a weakness …”

The Convocation Ceremony concluded with the Valedictorian, Elsie Ann Harry, receiving the President‘s Medal for the Best Graduating Student, the UG Council Award, the Ontario Guild of Graduates Award and A special prize for her contribution to cultural life on campus. The Social Sciences’ graduate, had earlier addressed the students and emphasised on the importance of addressing the shortcomings at UG in order to help with Guyana’s development.

In her speech titled, ‘Personal Renaissance’, Harry said that her renaissance started a long time ago and is still being realised.

In directing her remarks to her fellow graduates, she noted that graduating from UG represents ,“one phase of my renaissance and yours.”

Harry noted that “improving Guyana, ensuring that it not only survives but thrives, requires all of us. Contrary to popular belief not because Guyana find oil, it means that all ah we gon get shine.” She added, “We, not the oil, are literally the future…”

Harry said that while it is important to invest time into developing young people, it is also crucial that money is also invested.

Even as she too stressed that the graduates have a role in helping to develop Guyana, Harry noted that “improving Guyana, ensuring that it not only survives but thrives, requires all of us.”