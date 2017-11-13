Overcoming challenges and rising to become a star…Guyana’s own Saiku Andrews

By: Davina Ramdass

Desperate to live the life and fulfil the purpose that God has for him is Saiku Andrews; one of Guyana’s most popular Gospel artistes.

Saiku Andrews is a humble 41-year old that grew up in West Ruimveldt, Georgetown. He was raised in a single parent household after his father died when he was just three years of age.

He told the story of his life in many of his songs.

Saiku’s life did not start off with a ‘boom’ but was rather slow and depressing at times for himself and family. He told of how he lived in a two bedroom apartment with his grandmother, aunt and five cousins along with his mom and 12 siblings. It was the most challenging aspect of his life.

With prayers always abounding, the circumstances changed eventually.

After being invited to attend a youth service, Saiku on his third visit was able to surrender his life to God. This changed the life of the 21-year old.

Saiku noted that while he was returning home from his third session of the youth service in a minibus, he reflected on the goodness of God over his life. He said that he thought to himself, “God must have really loved me and had a special purpose for me to not allow me to fall prey to my circumstance”.

Here Andrews told of the difficulties he faced in his communities with peer pressure. It was amazing to him, the way God kept him and allowed him to not participate in all the illicit acts that young men of his age were a part of.

Although, it was a rough patch in the young man’s life, he was able to fight the great battle even in the absence of his father. With the dream always inside of him to be a singer, the star became even more motivated as he became a member of the church.

With Mark 10:27 (And Jesus looking upon them saith, with men it is impossible, but not with God: for with God all things are possible) in mind, Saiku began reminding himself of what he knows was possible for him to achieve with God.

He reflected on how at the age of just nine years old, he began hitting on an old car while putting words together to make music. According to him, there was a great passion for music ever since. From there, the star got together with his friends to write songs and even sang on stereo sound systems around a few neighbourhoods.

After this, Andrews entered a singing competition with his friends at the Sports Hall. Here, he wrote songs for his friends that got ahead of him in the competition. He was not miserable about their success, although he did not make it, but rather wrote and performed songs wherever he went.

After he became a Christian, he permitted his friends to use the lyrics of his songs. One such song was ‘How are we gonna survive’, this song became popular through the Guyanese group, First Born in 2010.

Saiku entered the Assembly of God (AOG) Youth Convention in 2000 where he secured second place.

This position might have seemed insignificant but played a vital role in young man’s life. He was offered to record a song that would be featured on the AOG compilation disc in 2001.

The singer said he refers to that experience as his recording debut.

He has since functioned as a background vocal for both Kester Deane and Eddie Neblett. Saiku eventually became the lead singer for the band, “2nd Coming” where he performed at local concerts that featured international artistes such as Cece Winans and Israel Houghton.

The exposure presented to Saiku several opportunities to go abroad and record music.

However, he felt in his spirit that he was not ready and did not take the opportunities. He spent the time focusing on having a balanced life as it relates to his earnings and building his family while keeping his passion for music alive.

In the year 2001, the vocalist at 25-years old decided to get married.

He is currently married to the woman of his dreams and has three children, two girls and boy.

“My wife is my strength. It’s her sacrifice and ability to hold things together that allows me the space to pursue this life-long dream. She is my biggest critic and my biggest supporter. I am big on family. My desire is to ensure that I leave a legacy of great value for family for generations to follow”.

The vocalist eventually met with Jamaican artiste, Calvin Whilby, who is known as Prodigal Son, while Whilby was in Guyana for a performance. The two developed a friendship in 2016 which grew over time.

The Jamaican introduced Andrews to a producer, Danny Brownie. Saiku after doing a demo, was invited to record with Browne in Jamaica.

“The initial plan was to release a single, then an EP (Extended Play) but The Team was so confident about the product that we decided on releasing the album, ‘YOU’.”

This inspirational man of God said it is his dream, “to inspire people, especially young men and women through my music and the telling of my story. GTT, on the other hand, had expressed a desire to connect & impact communities & the country by extension in a very positive way, so this partnership is perfect for that reason. GTT and I are working to create, identify and capitalise on opportunities to impact and inspire Guyanese to become warriors. I had to summon that warrior in me to be able to be at this place in my life and will continue to be a warrior as I seek to advance myself. Also, I take it as an opportunity to showcase, to corporate Guyana that there is value in partnership with positive local talent, something I think is woefully absent in the corporate space”.

Saiku is being sponsored and supported by GTT as part of their partnership. He is also one of the company’s three brand ambassadors.

While passionate about what he does, he said he is currently working on new music.

Saiku Andrews said while some may think he has a life that is not challenging, it is actually the opposite of this. He said that he tries hard to stand firm on who he is and who he has to be, despite the weaknesses.

Meanwhile, he did not hesitate to state the most amazing moment of his career. Saiku noted, “The most amazing moment was experiencing the love and support of Guyana on May 20, 2016 at the Album Launch. It was special because the evidence pointed in the direction that Guyanese don’t support their own, but my team and I believed different and we saw that Guyana was and remains willing to give love and support. For that I say, Thank you Guyana”.

The album is titled ‘You’.

What many do not know is that ‘YOU’ has a double meaning on this album. It refers to Saiku in a personal way, so the songs capture a number of moments and experiences in the writer’s life that would have been hidden.

Being able to be at this place where he is living his dreams, given all he went through and where he came from, ‘YOU’ refers to God who by his grace and mercy has caused him to triumph. “The conclusion of the matter for me is that Jesus is the way,” Saiku said.