Latest update November 13th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Narayan Ramdhani strikes gold in Canada

Nov 13, 2017 Sports 0

Narayan Ramdhani won gold in the Under-23 Men’s Singles at the 2017 VRC Remembrance Day Open Badminton tournament in Vancouver, Canada contested at the Vancouver Racquets Club, this past weekend.

Narayan Ramdhani

Representing ShuttleSport and No., Ramdhani defeated Zijian (John) Zhang 21-15, 21-7. He then went on to play and beat the No. 2 Seeded player Jarin Allan Davison of North Central Badminton Academy: 25-23, 21-7.
In the first match the game was set to 20-20 and Ramdhani pulled through to win the first game at 25-23 and went on to win the next game at 21-7.
In a press release, the Guyana Badminton Association through its President Gokarn Ramdhani said they are very pleased with his great achievement in just over one year in a Scholarship Programme at ShuttleSport Badminton Academy.
“We do hope he will get the necessary support from the relevant sport authorities as he is definitely a strong candidate to make the Olympics one day with his continuous upward achievements throughout the years,” Ramdhani stated.
The senior Ramdhani also informed that Narayan is hoping to attend the 2017 Yonex K&D Graphics International Challenge tournament in Orange County, California, USA from December 19-22.

More in this category

Sports

CMRC Final Leg…Team Mohamed’s a class above the rest; Jeffrey dominates Group 4

CMRC Final Leg…Team Mohamed’s a class above the rest; Jeffrey...

Nov 13, 2017

As Expected, Team Mohamed’s trio of Jason Agulair, Bryce Prince and Matthew Truelove blew away the competition in the Superbike Class and they were competing amongst themselves yesterday at the...
Read More
CAC Qualifiers…Guyana’s Women is top Caribbean seed; Men settle as runners-up

CAC Qualifiers…Guyana’s Women is top...

Nov 13, 2017

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Shiv roars to 77th ton as Jaguars stay on top with draw against Hurricanes

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Shiv...

Nov 13, 2017

MVP Kanhai stars as Jets retain Brusche B’ball C/ship clipping Ravens

MVP Kanhai stars as Jets retain Brusche B’ball...

Nov 13, 2017

10th Darcy Beckles Classic 2017…Campbell and Cipriani places 2nd in Mr. Physique Short and Tall Classes

10th Darcy Beckles Classic 2017…Campbell...

Nov 13, 2017

Narayan Ramdhani strikes gold in Canada

Narayan Ramdhani strikes gold in Canada

Nov 13, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]