Narayan Ramdhani strikes gold in Canada

Narayan Ramdhani won gold in the Under-23 Men’s Singles at the 2017 VRC Remembrance Day Open Badminton tournament in Vancouver, Canada contested at the Vancouver Racquets Club, this past weekend.

Representing ShuttleSport and No., Ramdhani defeated Zijian (John) Zhang 21-15, 21-7. He then went on to play and beat the No. 2 Seeded player Jarin Allan Davison of North Central Badminton Academy: 25-23, 21-7.

In the first match the game was set to 20-20 and Ramdhani pulled through to win the first game at 25-23 and went on to win the next game at 21-7.

In a press release, the Guyana Badminton Association through its President Gokarn Ramdhani said they are very pleased with his great achievement in just over one year in a Scholarship Programme at ShuttleSport Badminton Academy.

“We do hope he will get the necessary support from the relevant sport authorities as he is definitely a strong candidate to make the Olympics one day with his continuous upward achievements throughout the years,” Ramdhani stated.

The senior Ramdhani also informed that Narayan is hoping to attend the 2017 Yonex K&D Graphics International Challenge tournament in Orange County, California, USA from December 19-22.