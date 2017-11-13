MVP Kanhai stars as Jets retain Brusche B’ball C/ship clipping Ravens

Colts bolt past Royals for third

Akeem ‘The Dream’ Kanhai was at his sublime best, orchestrating a third quarter 20-6 run that effectively put the game beyond Ravens as his successfully retained the Brusche Basketball Foundation Classic Championship on Saturday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club, Hard Court.

The sixth edition of the tournament was witnessed by a fair sized crowd and after a hesitant first quarter which saw the Ravens nudge ahead 14-12 and were still leading 28-25, Kanhai was the floor general that put the game in perspective for the Jets to be the first side to repeat.

As was the case in 2015, Kanhai, who was later named the Most Valuable Player, was able to fashion his side’s march and opened the game with his artistry, allowing his teammates to gain some easy baskets.

After being behind 25-28, Kanhai went to the basket scoring seven third quarter points which saw the Jets gaining the edge 31-30 before they stretched that to a 45-34 lead. From there on it was no turning back for the defending champions.

Kanhai had a 17 point game but was able to grab 11 rebounds and swatted away three shots and stole the ball three times in a fine all-round performance. Adrian Webster was also effective inside with 10 points and 16 boards as Neil Simon marked his return with an 11 points game.

Meantime, in the third place playoff, Colts scored an easy win against Royals with a 90-75 victory, Shelroy Thomas top scoring with 33 points for the winners. Harold Adams was the top player for Royals with 23 points.

Jets won $300,000, second place Ravens collected $200,000 and Colts $100,000 for the win over Royals. President of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation Nigel Hinds, Secretary of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association Joseph Chapman and Table Official and Referee Dennis Clarke were honoured with plaques by the Brusche Basketball Foundation while also honoured were South American Youth Championship Gold Medalist De Shanna Skeete and CARIFTA Games 100m Gold Medalist Compton Caesar.