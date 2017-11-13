Magistrates partake in inaugural conference hosted by Justice Education Institute

Latest update November 13th, 2017 12:55 AM

In an effort towards strengthening the country’s judiciary, magistrates from across the various Magisterial Districts took part in an inaugural conference aimed at fostering legal education.
The event was hosted by the Justice Education Institute-Guyana (JEI-G) under the auspices of the Supreme Court and held under the theme “Towards the Enhancement of Magisterial Awareness in an Increasingly Dynamic Justice System.”
The conference, which was held last weekend in Essequibo, allowed for presentations from eminent jurists, senior legal functionaries and professionals in the field of law and other relevant area.
It provided a forum for captivating informative presentations, robust discussions and practical exercises in the areas of law, pertinent to the administration of justice in the Magistrates’ Courts.
It also served as an avenue for the enhancement of the skills of judicial officers and ultimately the strengthening of the judicial system.

Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan

There are plans in place already for this conference to become an annual event.
The JEI-G was established in December of last year. One of its objectives is to ensure continuing legal education for judicial officers. Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Madame Yonette Cummings-Edwards, has always emphasised the need for ongoing training for judicial officers after they ascend the lower and upper bench. This is necessary in keeping abreast with developments in the law.
The institute also allows for the sharing of experiences which results in a uniform dispensation of justice at all levels.
The JEI-G is located in the compound of the High Court in Georgetown and provides continuing legal education to all Judges, Magistrates, Commissioners of Title, Registrars, Court administrators, Judicial officers, Clerks of Courts and Appeal Court staff.
Its managing team is headed by the acting Chief Justice and is responsible for developing comprehensive strategies for judicial education. The team is also tasked with developing a curriculum that suits the needs of judicial officers.

