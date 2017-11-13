Guyana got nuff post turtle

Some of de politicians dis country got is wha a farmer call post turtle. Dat is a term nobody know about but wen de farmer explain it de name mek sense. And wen dem boys look around dem does see nuff post turtle.

De farmer seh dat wen people pass and deh see a turtle pun a post everybody know dat de turtle didn’t climb up deh so it had to be dat somebody put dem there. Wen de turtle deh pun de post it don’t do nutten cause it can’t do nutten.

De turtle get elevated beyond its ability to function. Dem boys can call nuff name.

In Guyana de post turtle does walk round and shake people hand. He or she does always smile. Sometimes dem does cut nuff ribbon.

But wen de people ask dem to solve a problem is like asking a man to stop de tide from coming in. Dat is why people in Guyana got so many problems. Dem post turtle kyaan do nutten. Don’t ask dem to sign a contract cause dem can’t read de contract much less hold a pen.

Dat is why dem boys believe dat de ExxonMobil contract can’t get release yet. Is post turtle handling it. Wen Jagdeo and he kavakamites get on bad in parliament de odda day is a post turtle mek dem get away wid it.

De thing dat mek dem boys really vex is dat idiots put de post turtle on top de post and you got to wonder whether dat body had any sense. Dem should see that de turtle useless, it can’t move, it can’t do nutten.

In life people should realize that when dem ain’t got nutten to do dem mustn’t create post turtle. De ting is dat every election some people does always create a post turtle.

Talk half and just tink bout de stupidness in Guyana.