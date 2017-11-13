Latest update November 13th, 2017 12:55 AM

CMRC Final Leg…Team Mohamed’s a class above the rest; Jeffrey dominates Group 4

Nov 13, 2017 Sports 0

As Expected, Team Mohamed’s trio of Jason Agulair, Bryce Prince and Matthew Truelove blew away the competition in the Superbike Class and they were competing amongst themselves yesterday at the South Dakota Circuit for the top podium finish when the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships Final Leg hosted by the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club, ended.

Rameez Mohamed (left) about to overtake Anand Ramchand in race 2 of the Starlet Cup yesterday.

Starting in Pole 1, Agulair, who hails from California, on debut at the South Dakota Circuit, had the bulk of successes amongst his teammates and did the honour lap with the chequered flag twice.
American Bryce Prince who won all of his previous races this in the championship season coming into the final leg in Guyana won the third Supersport Class A motorcycle race.
Although Englishman, Truelove, didn’t win any races he was happy for the overall success of Team Mohamed’s, powered by their Yamaha R6 (600cc) motorcycles.
In Group Four action, defending Champion, 2016 Guyana Sportsman of the year, Kristian Jeffrey ate up his competition in two of the three races with his Mitsubishi Evolution. It was a bumpy day for him after a terrible collision with Bajan driver Roger Mayers’ Ford Focus which resulted in both cars being unable to finish the initial race.
Jeffrey, after starting second to last on the grid in the second Group Four race, revved superbly to come from behind and gap his competitors for the win. And, after showing the power of his Mitsubishi in Race two, along with the fact that he broke the Track Record in qualifying, he blew away the competition in the final race, while some drivers had to deal with the embarrassment of being lapped.
Noteable performances were recorded by Vishok Persaud’s Savagery in the Group Three Class after completely dominating all opponents in his Lotus to sweep the three races. Meanwhile, Rameez Mohamed won both of the Starlet Cup races that sped off yesterday; a good response to Anand Ramchand who pipped him to win the solitary Starlet Cup race on Saturday.
The official times, group standings and respective standings in the local and CMRC calendar will be feature in tomorrow’s edition.

Team Mohamed’s Bryce Prince leads his teammate, newcomer Jason Aguilar during race one of the super sport yesterday.

(Calvin Chapman)

