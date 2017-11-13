CAC Qualifiers…Guyana’s Women is top Caribbean seed; Men settle as runners-up

Having already qualified in both Male and Female divisions for the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Hockey tournament in Jamaica next year by reaching their respective finals of that tournament qualifiers being held in Jamaica, the Guyanese ladies went all the way to come out as the top seeded team after needling the hosts.

Latacia Chung smashed the women to victory with a powerfully taken penalty corner during the second half of the game in the 48th minute to ensure her side’s unbeaten streak but more importantly, ending as the number one seeded nation.

Meanwhile, technical difficulties caused the lighting at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus Outdoor Hockey Turf to malfunction twenty (20) minutes into the Men’s Final between Guyana and Jamaica with the score locked at 0-0.

As time expired, a decision was made to award Jamaica the victory since they had defeated the Guyanese men 3-2 during their round-robin clash on Saturday. This result was described as very disappointing by Team Manager, Philip Fernandes, who believed that a very competitive game was being played before the lighting problem which was not resolved, ended the showdown prematurely.