Latest update November 13th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

10th Darcy Beckles Classic 2017…Campbell and Cipriani places 2nd in Mr. Physique Short and Tall Classes

Nov 13, 2017 Sports 0

Emerson Campbell and Caerus Cipriani were Guyana’s best athletes ending second in the respective Short and Tall Classes of the Men’s Physique at the

Team Guyana after the10th Darcy Beckles Classic on Saturday night.

10th Darcy Beckles Bodybuilding Invitational Classic, Bikini and Body Fitness Classics on Saturday night in the Land of the Flying Fish, Barbados.
Yannick Grimes, the reigning Guyanese Men’s Physique champion could only muster 4th place in the Short Class. Alisha Fortune managed 5th place in the Miss Body Fitness; Ebo Orford ended 6th in the Open King competition while Chaitram Nagessar did not make the top six.

More in this category

Sports

CMRC Final Leg…Team Mohamed’s a class above the rest; Jeffrey dominates Group 4

CMRC Final Leg…Team Mohamed’s a class above the rest; Jeffrey...

Nov 13, 2017

As Expected, Team Mohamed’s trio of Jason Agulair, Bryce Prince and Matthew Truelove blew away the competition in the Superbike Class and they were competing amongst themselves yesterday at the...
Read More
CAC Qualifiers…Guyana’s Women is top Caribbean seed; Men settle as runners-up

CAC Qualifiers…Guyana’s Women is top...

Nov 13, 2017

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Shiv roars to 77th ton as Jaguars stay on top with draw against Hurricanes

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Shiv...

Nov 13, 2017

MVP Kanhai stars as Jets retain Brusche B’ball C/ship clipping Ravens

MVP Kanhai stars as Jets retain Brusche B’ball...

Nov 13, 2017

10th Darcy Beckles Classic 2017…Campbell and Cipriani places 2nd in Mr. Physique Short and Tall Classes

10th Darcy Beckles Classic 2017…Campbell...

Nov 13, 2017

Narayan Ramdhani strikes gold in Canada

Narayan Ramdhani strikes gold in Canada

Nov 13, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]