10th Darcy Beckles Classic 2017…Campbell and Cipriani places 2nd in Mr. Physique Short and Tall Classes

Emerson Campbell and Caerus Cipriani were Guyana’s best athletes ending second in the respective Short and Tall Classes of the Men’s Physique at the

10th Darcy Beckles Bodybuilding Invitational Classic, Bikini and Body Fitness Classics on Saturday night in the Land of the Flying Fish, Barbados.

Yannick Grimes, the reigning Guyanese Men’s Physique champion could only muster 4th place in the Short Class. Alisha Fortune managed 5th place in the Miss Body Fitness; Ebo Orford ended 6th in the Open King competition while Chaitram Nagessar did not make the top six.