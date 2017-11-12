Why Storytelling is Essential for Today’s Society

Books: Mammie’s Folklore Stories, Caribbean Sunshine – For Mammie’s Children, and For Mammie. You and Me – An Anthology of Poems

Author: Eva David-Swain

Commentary by Dr Glenville Ashby

The last three decades have reshaped interpersonal relations and the way we learn, function and interact as members of the human family. This ‘Brobdingnagian’ shift is a paradox worth exploring.

In many ways we have never been more connected and accessible. Media technology has made this possible. On the other hand we have become more self-absorbed and isolated. We have learned to view and internalize the world through our own media lens. It is from behind a screen that we connect to the world.

We are faceless, anonymous – our emotions and feelings ever smothered by social media. Long gone are the days of familial intimacy – the precious time spent among family members – the priceless, personal moments of storytelling between grandparents and grandchildren, and between parent and child. And oral tradition, flung into the dustbin of history, is only recalled and relived by the few steeped in the arts.

The griot, folklorist and bard struggle to find a voice and platform in a global society mesmerized by technology and ultra-modernism. Alas, we will pay a hefty price for turning our back on tradition.

Educator and former school principal, Eva David-Swain, has responded to our misdirection, publishing a series of books that recaptures the cultural archetype of bygone days. These publications do not decry modernity.

In the spirit of Sankofa – an Akan term meaning “it is not taboo to fetch what is at risk of being left behind” – David-Swain encourages us to learn from the values enshrined in our folktales. She exhorts us to relive the good ‘ole days when the intimacy of family was essential to social and national stability.

Her writings are nostalgic. Admittedly, we yearn for days of innocence. They are elusive now but oral tradition is invaluable, arguably immortal and meaningful in societies that have become impersonal and cold.

David-Swain’s books are said “to highlight and foster positive values, family life, respect for the elderly…community…[and] the environment.”

Academician Dr Morgan Job extols the pedagogical contribution of the author. He writes, “Too many children have been damaged for life by their encounter with reading books. They are connected to books only as a means of preparation for tests and examinations. [David-Swain’s] books nurture creation of the imagination, with images as symbols of many meanings, some entertaining, others didactic.”

Dr Job identifies folktales as an ideal medium to promote ethics and improve language skills while injecting leisure to the art of reading.

In the world of David-Swain the interplay among family members, friends, and strangers is engaging and meaningful. It is a world imbued with fantasy, imagination, intuition and creativity. Children learn to be spirited, resourceful and adaptable. In a time of social disaffection, folklore is a balm, a panacea for the many souls lost in the shuffle of modern living.

Arguably, Eva David-Swain’s work is existential. Indeed, every offering is paramount for personal growth and healing.

Eva David-Swain books are published by Rocima Publishing, Valencia, Trinidad

Available: [email protected]