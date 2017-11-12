The Story within the Story…A Chairman took the blame

By Leonard Gildarie

On Friday, I sat at a press conference in the Boardroom of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Brickdam. Officials of the Guyana Gold Board including its Chairman, Gabriel ‘GHK’ Lall, were present, along with management of the state-owned entity. They were updating media on an alleged fraud which took place recently. Two staffers, including the accountant, were sent home pending investigations.

According to the officials, there was irrefutable evidence that documents were fabricated in an apparent fraud scheme to raise purity levels of gold sold to the Board, for certain miners.

We will not be dwelling on whether the female accountant and her colleague, a clerk, who have been with the entity for decades, did it. The investigations are still ongoing and we have to allow the process to follow its course.

It is what Lall said that raised my interest and sent my ratings for him a notch up.

The Chairman said that he took full responsibility and felt as if he did the fraud himself.

I met Lall a few years ago – in August 2012 to be exact. He was launching a book – A National Cesspool of Greed, Duplicity & Corruption (A Remigrant’s Story).

The book centred on corruption at the Guyana Revenue Authority, with the writing brutally honest and a jolt to the spirit. I got a copy.

When I heard that he was appointed as Chairman of the Gold Board, I smiled. With a background in Wall Street, I knew things would see some interesting twists. And I was not disappointed on Friday.

I have met many an executive and chairperson who are hesitant to voice their opinion or be independent. They make it clear that they are there to serve, but the partisan loyalties would every so often come bursting through.

GGB’s board is independent. Lall seemed clear in his mind what his job entailed and that he is no wimp.

I don’t want to sound as if I am sucking up. Those who know me, know that I fear for myself sometimes…I like to call things as I see them. I get into trouble for that, most of the time. My family understands that. My friends know that it is the way I am.

For an official to appear independent and freely take responsibility is indeed refreshing.

For too long, we have had our leaders assure us that all is well, like in the case of the Guyana Power and Light. We are now learning that even the Private Sector Commission is exasperated with the power situation. We have covered it up too long. That particular company has been dogged with allegations of corruption – from defective meters ordered to fuel being stolen by the barrels.

I have had too many calls about calls to the emergency centre of GPL where promises were made to send a crew. That sometimes happens a whole day later. And that is when you get through to the centre.

There have been changes at GPL, but the Public Utilities Commission will tell you that the biggest number of complaints come from unhappy customers of the power company.

I have many friends there. The situation is a highly vexing one for manufacturers and a major problem for our development.

Like the Demerara Harbour Bridge, the overhaul of GPL must be placed on the front-burner.

I sometimes don’t agree with the PSC. On this matter, I will have to side with them wholeheartedly. GPL must do much better. We are heading into a different place, where the calls for accountability and transparency have never been more strident.

Chairpersons and managers of our state-owned companies must know that we are expecting much from them.

The Gold Board’s approach brings a little sunshine to the arena where mediocrity continues to prevail at some entities.

There must be more Gabriel Lalls who are not afraid to bite the bullet and confront situations.

With a hungry Guyana demanding to know how its business is being run, our state entities have to be managed as if those in charge are serious about the welfare of this country.