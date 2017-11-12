Latest update November 12th, 2017 12:55 AM

Magnum ‘Tek Charge and Win’ Futsal… Teams, fans will be offered Christmas cheer

-giveaways on every night of action

With the holiday season fast approaching, thirty-two teams will have the opportunity to contest for over $900,000 in prize monies and trophies in the inaugural Magnum ‘Tek Charge and Win’ Futsal Christmas Classic slated to start on December 1, at the National Gymnasium.
According to the Organiser, the teams invited are amongst the best exponents in the fusal format and fans could expect eight action packed nights of exciting football that will culminate with the final set for December 23.
The 32 teams down to compete are: 1.Sparta Boss, 2.Gold is Money, 3.Back Circle, 4.Future Stars, 5.Leopold Street, 6.Sophia, 7.Tucville, 8.North Ruimveldt, 9.Queen Street Tiger Bay, 10.Albouystown-B, 11.Albouystown-A, 12.Ol Skool Ballers, 13.North East La Penitence, 14.Alexander Village, 15.Channel Nine Warriors, 16.Broad Street, 17. Kitty Hustlers, 18. New Market Street, 19.West Back Road, 20. Mike Stars, 21.Campbellville, 22.Festival City, 23. African Team, 24.Buxton Diamond, 25.Pike Street Sophia, 26. Champion Boys, 27. Brazilian Team, 28. Mocha, 29.Swag Entertainment, 30.Silver Bullets, 31.Showstoppers and 32.MBK All Stars.
Meanwhile, the full schedule of playing days are as follows: Friday December 1, Sunday December 3, Tuesday December 5, Sunday December 10, Tuesday December 12, Thursday December 14, Tuesday December 19 and Saturday December 23, 2017.
The winning team will receive $500,000 + Trophy, runner-up $200,000 + Trophy, third place $100,000 + Trophy and fourth place $50,000.
The Most Valuable Player will walk away with US$100, while every night fans will enjoy giveaways such as head phones, pop sockets, tee shirts, and speakers.

