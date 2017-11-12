Latest update November 12th, 2017 12:55 AM

Jagdeo fall in he own pit

Nov 12, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

People does cut dem nose to spite dem face. When de coalition get into power, Jordan decided that de government gun look at salaries. That is how dem raise de pay fuh everybody including dem parliamentarians.
Right away Jagdeo jump up and seh how he MPs wouldn’t tek de pay increase. If anything dem gun give de increase to charity.
But nuff a dem MPs seh that dem is charity case. Jagdeo craw full. In fact, nuff a dem did full dem craw when dem was Minister or in some big position. Money to do project use to disappear in dem pocket.
Dem pocket full till it can’t hold no more suh dem can give de increase to charity. Fuh months dem boys was asking how much MPs giving de money to charity and nobody could answer. Is de odda day Gail admit that most of dem MPs tekking de increase. Dem boys know almost all of dem who tekking de increase.
De truth is that anyone of dem MP who refuse a pay increase is a hypocrite. Dem ain’t wukking nowhere; de party can’t pay dem like how it use to pay dem when it was in government and some of dem live in rent house. That was de set who never get dem hand pun de money in de treasury.
A man who know bout hypocrites write a letter in de Waterfalls paper. He study all de talk bout how Soulja Bai step out of line to pick Patto as GECOM Chairman. He find out that Soulja Bai use de same law wha Jagdeo put in place.
He put in de wording that if de list ain’t suit you then you can pick yuh own person. Is he put it in.
Old people seh when you dig hole fuh you mattie beware you don’t fall in it. Jagdeo fall in he own hole and he now hollering.
Talk half and watch how Jagdeo own bug tun bak fuh bite he.

