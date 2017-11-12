ImmigrationINFO Immigration News For Our Community…Lottery for Green Cards open from Oct 18th – Nov 22nd

By Attorney Gail Seeram

The visa lottery program will be accepting applications for the 2019 Diversity Visa Lottery program from October 18, 2017 to November 22, 2017. Each year, the Diversity Visa Lottery program makes 50,000 permanent resident visas available to people from eligible countries.

The Department of State chooses the winners of the Diversity Visa Lottery program randomly through a computer-generated lottery drawing. Anyone selected under the Diversity Visa Lottery program will be notified directly by the U.S. Department of State through the mail. Applicants can check the status of their application to see if they are a winner by visiting www.dvlottery.state.gov. If the winner is granted permanent residency, s/he will be authorized to live and work in the United States along with their spouse and children under age 21. There are four basic entry requirements for the Diversity Visa Lottery program.

Native of Eligible Country: Applicants must be a native of an eligible country. Natives from the following countries are NOT ELIGIBLE to apply because they sent more than 50,000 immigrants to the United States during the past five (5) years: Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China (mainland-born), Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, South Korea, United Kingdom (except Northern Ireland) and its dependent territories, and Vietnam. Persons born in Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Taiwan are eligible.If you were born in a country whose natives are ineligible but your spouse was born in a country whose natives are eligible, you can claim your spouse’s country of birth—provided that both you and your spouse are on the selected entry, are issued visas, and enter the United States simultaneously. Second, if you were born in a country whose natives are ineligible, but neither of your parents was born there or resided there at the time of your birth, you may claim nativity in one of your parents’ countries of birth if it is a country whose natives qualify.

Education or Work Experience: Applicants must have either a high school education or its equivalent (completion of a 12-year course of elementary and secondary education) or two years of work experience within the past five years in an occupation requiring at least two years of training or experience to perform.

Photograph: Recent photographs of the applicant and his family (spouse and unmarried children under age 21) must be submitted with their application. Note, a group or family photo will not be accepted. Separate digital passport-style photos of each family member must be submitted with the Diversity Visa Lottery application. Since the application is submitted on-line, the digital photos are also required to be submitted on-line. Note, this is the most cumbersome part of the process, because if your photo does not meet specific requirements, your application will not be accepted on-line.

Application: The Diversity Visa Lottery application is accessible only at www.dvlottery.state.gov and must be submitted on-line. Note, when your application and photo have been accepted on-line, a confirmation screen will appear and this should be printed for your records.

Remember to keep a copy of your confirmation page from the online registration entry submission, because you can conduct a status check on your visa lottery entry starting May 15, 2018, through at least September 30, 2018 by returning to www.dvlottery.state.gov, clicking on Entrant Status Check, and entering your confirmation number and personal information. Entrant Status Check will be the only way to find out if you were selected through the visa lottery.

