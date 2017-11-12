Daniels helmet-trick hands West Ruimveldt Courts/Banks DIH Pee Wee Football title

Ian Daniels completed a helmet-trick to lead West Ruimveldt Primary to a 4-0 victory over Marian Academy when the final of the Courts/Banks DIH Pee Wee U11 primary schools football tournament was contested yesterday at Thirst Park.

Watched by a large crowd, West Ruimveldt and Marian Academy provided some early entertainment, but it was West Ruimveldt who went ahead when Daniels netted his first in the 10th minute. Daniels who scored 10 goals prior to the final, added to his tally six minutes later to give his team a 2-0 advantage at the break.

West Ruimveldt continued to dominate the proceedings in the second stanza and Daniels completed his hat-trick in the 28th minute, beating goalkeeper William Eacarrage from inside the box. Two minutes later Daniels netted his fourth from the left side of the area to hand his team a comfortable win.

Sophia Primary beat Enterprise Primary 5-3 on penalties after both teams failed to find the back of the net in the 40 minutes regulation time.

West Ruimveldt Captain Jonathan Andries was named the tournament’s MVP. (Zaheer Mohamed)