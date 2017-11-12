CMRC Final Leg…Reigning Group four champion Kristian Jeffrey in Pole Position

Racing fans were thrilled on the first day, yesterday, of the anticipated final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) being hosted by the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) at the South Dakota Circuit with qualifications in 1500cc, 1600cc, groups three and four, along with the superbike class.

While races were completed in 1500 class(street tuner), 1600 class (sports tuner) and the Starlet cup, the highlight of the day was Guyana’s Kristian Jeffrey, the reigning CMRC champion qualifying in Pole position for today’s group four races with a scorching time trial of 33.205 seconds. Meanwhile, Danny Persaud finished in pole after recording an impressive time of 35.742 seconds in the group three class, and Team Mohammed’s new Biker, Jason Aguilar revved away with a top time of 33.419 seconds in the superbike class to continue his team’s long standing dominance.

In the completed races of the day, Narine Dasarat won the Street Tuner, Daniel Dookie blew the competition away in the Sports Tuner and Anand Ramchand finished ahead of the pack in the Starlet cup. Sharima Khan, the only female entrant in the two-day championships that will feature a total of 27 races, suffered mechanical issues and was unable to compete in her respective sports and street tuner races which will put a huge dent on her hopes of clinching an initial championship berth in those classes.

Today’s race day has a packed itinerary with a whopping 24 races that will have fans entertained all day with races in the sports and street tuner, group three and four, SR-3 radicals and professional drift cars exhibition races.

The pole positions in the biggest race of the day, the Group four class is as follows, 1st Kristian Jeffery 33.205seconds, 2nd Roger Mayers 33.273 seconds, 3rd Mark Vieira 34.585 seconds, 4th Mark Maloney 34.673 seconds, 5th Kevin Jeffery 35.110 seconds and 6th Andrew King 35.209 seconds.

Meanwhile, Team Mohamed’s, that are well on their way to another CMRC title, occupy the top three poles after dominating the superbike qualifiers in their Yamaha R6 motorcycles. The pole positions and times are as follows, 1stJason Aguilar 33.419 seconds, 2nd Matt Truelove 33.53 seconds, 3rd Bryce Prince 33.8 seconds, 4th Matthew Vieira 35.017 seconds, 5th Kevin Persaud 35.971 seconds and 6th Reveiro Tucker 37.160 seconds.