Allen Hat-trick, Abrams double book Fruta Conquerors final date with GDF

By Zaheer Mohamed
Eon Alleyne scored a hat-trick and Anthony Abrams netted a double to give Fruta Conquerors a 5-1 victory over Victoria Kings and a place in the final of the GFF Stag Big Four football tournament which commenced on Friday night at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.
Fruta Conquerors will meet Guyana Defence Force in the final which will be played tonight at the said venue.
Played in front almost empty stands, Allen put Fruta Conquerors ahead in the 6th minute and despite valiant efforts by their opponents to equalize, Fruta Conquerors managed to maintain the lead at half time.
Following the interval, Victoria Kings Kenneth Oparaemetuche sent his shot over the bar before Jermine Junior of Fruta Conquerors was denied by goalkeeper Rawn Hamilton. Alden Lawrence had a wonderful opportunity to draw Victoria Kings’ level, but headed over the bar from a corner kick. Fruta Conquerors dictated much of the proceedings and took advantage of their opponents tiring legs as Abrams extended the lead in the 72nd minute when he netted his first from inside the area.
Six minutes later Alleyne escaped his marker and netted his second from inside the box before Abrams made it 4-0 in the 82nd after receiving a pass from Jermaine Garrett. Alleyne complete his hat-trick when he won the ball just on the edge of the area and beat Hamilton from inside the box. Oparaemetuche pulled one back for Victoria Kings’ in the second minute of added time with a free kick from outside the area.
The second semi final looked to be a more balanced contest with both teams creating some early chances, but it was GDF who took the lead in the 11th minute; Delwin Fraser was pulled down inside the area and Delroy Fraser made no mistake from the penalty spot. A defensive error, which resulted in an own goal, handed GDF a 2-0 advantage in the 19th minute. Buxton showed more purpose in the second half and had a few chances went a begging, but GDF’s defence stood firm in the remainder of the contest to ensure their place in the final.

