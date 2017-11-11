Veteran cyclist James Joseph puts Guyana on the map with world record

To be recognised by GCF today

By Calvin Chapman

All eyes are on Guyana in the cycling world after Lindener James Joseph, also known as Joelyn, broke the 200m Flying Start world record at the International Cycling Union (UCI) World Masters Championship in California, exactly one month ago.

On October 11th, competing in the 60-64 age group, Joseph recorded the top time of 11.42 seconds in the Flying Start of the Match-Sprint race which bettered the previous record of 11.73 set by Victor Copeland of USA.

The previous record of 11.73 was set in the high altitude conditions of the state of Colorado which is much easier compared to the sea level conditions of California.

After qualifying in world leading time for the match sprint, Joseph went on to win Guyana’s first medal at a UCI event when he finished second for silver behind Kirk Sato of the USA; the first of a total of three medals.

He competed in the 20 lap Scratch race and ended with the silver medal as well. He then sprinted to bronze in the 500m Individual Time Trial.

Joseph, an overseas based athlete who began his career as a Junior at the Bauxhall Cycling Club in Linden expressed to Kaieteur Sport during an exclusive interview that: “It was a great feeling to see the Golden Arrowhead being hoisted at a UCI World Games for the first time ever.

It was an added flavor of delight for me after being an avid competitor for over 40 years to finally have success at the UCI level.”

He added that this is the first time that a Guyanese or Caribbean cyclist has set a world record at a UCI championship.

”Joelyn” cycling career got going three years after starting at the Bauxhall Cycling club, now known as Bauxhall Flyers, when he competed in the UCI World Championships in San Cristobal, Venezuela in 1977 where he finished 12th in the Match Sprint.

In addition, he represented Guyana at two Olympic Games. In the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, Russia, he finished 9th overall in the Match Sprint and 22nd at the 1984 games in Los Angeles.

Not only has Joseph put Guyana on the cycling map with his world record but his participation at the Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Aguascalientes, Mexico in October, last year, has paved the way for the Land of Many Waters participation in other UCI sanctioned Championships.

This is so because the UCI have a system where you have to score points through participation in track competitions they have which will allow a route for member countries to qualify for marquee UCI Track Meets including the Pan American Cycling Championships and UCI Senior World Championships (Track and Road).

The last time Guyana competed in a Senior UCI sanctioned meet was the World Championships in 1977 where Joseph brought 9th four decades ago.

And again, Joseph contributed to the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) as his participation at the Pan American Track Cycling Championships has paved the way for Guyana’s return to the UCI Games as the federation has acquired enough points to see them qualify for the Pan American Elite and Under-23 Road Championships.

GCF Assistant Racing Secretary, Joseph Britton, hailed James Joseph’s achievements which has help Guyana to return to UCI Senior and Junior meets.

Britton explained that, “The GCF’s participation at UCI games has been stagnant for the past 40 years and it was Horace Burrowes, who joined the federation as president in 2015 that laid the initial foundation for Guyana’s return to international cycling governing body championships.”

Britton further posited that Burrowes, “Enabled this through constant physical interaction with the COPACI (Pan American Cycling Federation) and UCI, using his own funds for travel and take care of accommodation to various parts of Central and South America for meetings.

And fortunately for the GCF, the local federation will have their voices heard as Burrowes has been appointed as a voting delegate on the UCI panel.”

The world record holder, James Joseph, extended his gratitude to the President of the GCF for assisting him and cycling in Guyana which he believes will make strides in right direction in the coming years.