Sans Souci Primary claim Wakenaam zone Scotiabank Kiddy cricket

Sans Souci Primary School were crowned champions of the Wakenaam leg of the Guyana Cricket Board Scotiabank Kiddy cricket competition which was contested recently at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.
Sans Souci Primary defeated Arthurville Primary 41 runs in the final. Sans Souci Primary batted first and managed 223 off their allotted 12 overs. Mohamed Khan made 11. Arthurville Primary were restricted for 182 in reply.
Khan returned to take 3-16.
In other games, Sans Souci overcame Maria’s Pleasure Primary while Arthurville beat Zeelandia Primary.
According to the rules of the competition, each team shall commence its innings with 200 runs and 10 runs shall be deducted for each wicket that falls.
