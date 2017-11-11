Ralph Green / EBFA U11 League.. Battle for final four slots continues today

Latest update November 11th, 2017 12:55 AM
The battle for the four semi finals slots in the Ralph Green sponsored East Bank Football Association Under-11 League will continue today at the Grove Playfield where four matches would be contested.
Opening at 09:00hrs will be Samatta Point Kaneville and Mocha Champs, this match would be followed by a showdown between Herstelling Raiders and Friendship All Stars.
Next up will be Agricola Red Triangle and Diamond United with the main event of the morning between Grove Hi Tech and Diamond Upsetters.
