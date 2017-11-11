Latest update November 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

Powerlifting Federation to end year with Seniors' at Ramada Princess Hotel

Nov 11, 2017

Body Building athletes to treat patrons

Guyana’s strongmen and women will have the chance to outdo each other for the final time this year when the Powerlifting Federation brings off its final event for the year, Senior Nationals at the Georgetown Ramada Princess Hotel, Providence, East Bank Demerara.
The date is Sunday, December 3rd next with the first lifter set to appear on the platform at 10:00hrs. According to the federation, weigh-in time for the athletes appearing in Flight A, will be 08:00hrs.
The venue is no stranger to hosting the sport as Guyana successfully hosted the 2010 edition of the 4th NAPF/Caribbean Championships.
Patrons can look forward to performances from a number of Body Builders as eth Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) seeks to support its sister federation.
More sponsorship is coming from long time corporate entities, Fitness Express and Buddy’s Gym.
Powerlifting Federation President Mr. Ed Caesar recently made a trek to the Providence location of the Georgetown Ramada Princess Hotel to formalise plans with General Manager of that entity, Mr. Ugur Turetgen.

