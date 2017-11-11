MYO/Br. Amanat Baksh Inter- Jamaat T10 Softball Cricket… Ten teams to battle for supremacy from tomorrow

Latest update November 11th, 2017 12:55 AM
Ten teams placed in Zone A and B will from tomorrow battle for top honours when the Muslim Youth Organization of Guyana Inter-Jamaat 10/10 softball cricket competition in memory of the late Br. Amanat Baksh of Queenstown Jama Masjid bowls off at the MYO ground, Woolford Avenue, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.
The round-robin competition has attracted teams from Grove, Queenstown, Farm, Enmore and Land of Canan which comprise Zone A while the Zone B teams are Wakenaam, Adventure, MYO, Diamond/Grove and New Amsterdam.
Attractive trophies and cash prizes are at stake in the competition which will conclude on December 3, next with a bar-b-que and food sale where tickets will cost $1000.
Prior to the start of action tomorrow, there will be a simple opening ceremony where remarks would be given by MYO officials as well as children of the late Amanat Baksh.
Following are the opening fixtures for tomorrow.
09:00hrs Adventure vs Diamond/Grove
10:30hrs New Amsterdam vs MYO
12:00hrs Adventure vs New Amsterdam
13:30hrs Grove vs Enmore
15:00hrs Queenstown vs Land of Canan
