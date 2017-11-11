Latest update November 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Lancaster chosen for CONCACAF Head of Refereeing workshop

Nov 11, 2017 Sports 0

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Head of Refereeing Department, Stanley Lancaster, has been invited to the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association (CONCACAF) 2017 Head of Refereeing Workshop which commenced yesterday and will conclude tomorrow in Miami, Florida.
Lancaster will be a part of this the first CONCACAF meeting of all Member Association Heads of Refereeing workshop, which has been developed for Heads of Refereeing to receive critical information that will help each Member Association direct their refereeing departments in the future.
The workshop is meant to be an annual event.
In an invited comment, Lancaster said he expects to see a difference in his approach to his duties after completing this workshop: “The knowledge received from this workshop will be a plus for Guyana since I’ll be exposed to the standard recommended by CONCACAF.
This knowledge will subsequently be filtered to referees, instructors and assessors through training and education. Coming out of this we will surely see growth in the standard of refereeing in Guyana.”

More in this category

Sports

CMRC Final leg drives off today… Khan’s Racing revving from Sports Tuner C/ship title

CMRC Final leg drives off today… Khan’s Racing revving from...

Nov 11, 2017

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) will open the two-day event of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) final leg today with action beginning at 10:00hrs with...
Read More
CMRC Final leg drives off today… I will certainly be in the mix battling for supremacy-Shewjattan

CMRC Final leg drives off today… I will...

Nov 11, 2017

Veteran cyclist James Joseph puts Guyana on the map with world record

Veteran cyclist James Joseph puts Guyana on...

Nov 11, 2017

Champion of Champions Domino competition hits off tomorrow

Champion of Champions Domino competition hits...

Nov 11, 2017

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships… Badly wounded Jaguars limp to 53-6 replying to Hurricanes’ 412-9 declared

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships… Badly...

Nov 11, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank FA… Highway United thump Friendship, Diamond win by WO as Herstelling and Mocha draw

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Nov 11, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • AND THE BAND KEEPS PLAYING

    When I passed it at first, I thought it was a life-sized portrait of a rock star. But when I circled the block, I discovered... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]