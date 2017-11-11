Lancaster chosen for CONCACAF Head of Refereeing workshop

Latest update November 11th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Head of Refereeing Department, Stanley Lancaster, has been invited to the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association (CONCACAF) 2017 Head of Refereeing Workshop which commenced yesterday and will conclude tomorrow in Miami, Florida.
Lancaster will be a part of this the first CONCACAF meeting of all Member Association Heads of Refereeing workshop, which has been developed for Heads of Refereeing to receive critical information that will help each Member Association direct their refereeing departments in the future.
The workshop is meant to be an annual event.
In an invited comment, Lancaster said he expects to see a difference in his approach to his duties after completing this workshop: “The knowledge received from this workshop will be a plus for Guyana since I’ll be exposed to the standard recommended by CONCACAF.
This knowledge will subsequently be filtered to referees, instructors and assessors through training and education. Coming out of this we will surely see growth in the standard of refereeing in Guyana.”
