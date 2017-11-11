Latest update November 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank FA… Highway United thump Friendship, Diamond win by WO as Herstelling and Mocha draw

Nov 11, 2017

Highway United based at Yarrowkabra, Linden Soesdyke Highway continued their winning ways on Sunday last when the East Bank Football Association leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continued at the Grove Playfield.
The Highway boys defeated Friendship All Stars 3-1, Diamond United gained a walk over from Agricola Red Triangle with the clash between Herstelling Raiders and Mocha Champs petering out into a 1-1 tie.
Netting Highway United were Shawn Steele who fired home in the 35th minute, Tyrone David ion the stroke of halftime and Mellon Joseph in the 56th minute. Friendship’s consolation goal came off the boot of Marlon Dey.
Herstelling Raiders took the lead against Mocha in the 2nd minute thanks to a Devon Winter strike but three minutes later, that advantage was cancelled out on account of Esan Pestano’s goal for Mocha Champs.
As the league winds down, three more matches will be contested tomorrow at the same venue. Grove Hi Tech, the only undefeated team will play their final match and will be aiming to end with another win.
They will be facing the red hot Highway United side which has said they will be the first team to end the winning streak of the home team.
Friendship will open proceedings for the day against Herstelling Raiders from 10:00hrs followed by Kuru Kururu Warriors opposing Agricola Red Triangle.

