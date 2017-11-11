Exxon teaching people ‘No tricks, no living’

Exxon never like de Waterfalls paper, because it tell everybody how de Waterfalls paper attack it from de time it announce that it find oil. De truth is that all de Waterfalls paper was doing was to mek sure that de people of this country get de best from de oil.

Things reach de stage that when Exxon tun up fuh a meeting, if a reporter from de Waterfalls paper is there, is done de meeting done.

Dem boys seh that when you do nutten fear nutten. If you go to a party and you don’t plan to eat all de food, then regardless of what people she, you gun do de right thing.

Things got to be sweet, because Exxon dropping money. Dem just drop $70 million to Iwokrama. De other day dem drop another set—$10 million. Dem boys seh de company can’t claim that as expense, because that is wha dem big companies does do. Every cent dem spend or give away dem does claim as expense.

But dem boys believe dem buying dem way into people heart, just like how Jagdeo use to do.

When Jagdeo was in power, dem had more contractors than wuk. Anybody wid a hammer was a contractor. Now dem boys worried how all of a sudden dem don’t have contractors to do projects. De government put aside a lot of money to do certain things but when dem check, de money ain’t spending. Contractors just not there to do de wuk.

Soulja Bai come in and dem same hammer contractors run in dem hole. That is why de wuk can’t done and de project dem slowdown.

Of course, Jagdeo talking, but dem boys know that nuff of de wuk he claim that he contractors use to do was kak wuk. Six weeks after de wuk done de place bruck up again. Then money got to spend again to do de same wuk.

Well if dem boys feel that was progress, dem now wake up and realize that Jagdeo was only wasting dem money.

Talk half and watch tricky and trawnie at wuk