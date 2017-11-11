Elderly US-based Guyanese robbed of suitcases, cash after leaving airport

– relative’s stolen car found abandoned in South R/veldt

Two elderly, US-based Guyanese men were robbed at gunpoint of cash and their suitcases on Thursday night in Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara, shortly after arriving here for a vacation. The suitcases contained at least US$5,500, and the victims’ passports and other documents. The robbers also drove off with a car that belonged to a relative who had picked the two men up at the airport.

The men, Winston English, 71, and Albert Smith, 73, of Brooklyn, New York, and their relative, Munroe English, 63, of Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara, were forced to lie on a roadway while a gunman and an accomplice made off with their valuables.

Kaieteur News understands that Munroe English had picked up the two US-based men at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, at around 22.45 hrs on Thursday. He then took them to an Atlantic Ville, East Coast Demerara residence to drop off one of their suitcases.

Albert Smith exited the car and dropped of the suitcase. Munroe English then drove further up the street to turn the car around. He had driven to the end of a street when a white car, with two occupants, blocked his path. A man wearing a baseball cap exited that vehicle, pointed a gun at the three men, and ordered them to lie on the roadway.

While the victims complied, the bandit drove off with the car, which contained other suitcases, cash, travel documents and valuables.

The car, a Toyota Allion, was found yesterday morning partly submerged in a trench in Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt.

The suspects are still at large.