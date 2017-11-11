Courts Pee Wee Tourney… Marian Academy and West Ruimveldt Primary to clash in today’s final

This season of the COURTS/Banks DIH sponsored Pee Wee tournament for Under-11 Primary School boys is set to culminate in grand style with the two best teams in the this year’s tournament clashing for top honours this afternoon from 15:00hrs at the Thirst Park ground.

West Ruimveldt’s Ian Daniels, the tournament’s top forward with 10 goals, will lead his team’s attacking charge as they seek their first championship title with his individual brilliance.

Meanwhile, inaugural winners Marian Academy, a tactically compact unit, will use their wits as they aim for their second title.

It is known that Daniels will be gunning for goals today after the leading goal scorer shared with the press after his team’s semifinal victory last week that, “My dad said that if I’m the top scorer in the tournament, I will receive a special gift from him.”

Marian Academy, led by National Under-15 Assistant Coach Devnon Winter, posited following his team’s semifinal triumph last week which was clinched with a Malik Barker goal that his side is well on their way to a second title.

”My team is very good technically and tactically. I do not see any other team (West Ruimveldt) that can beat us. No doubt we will lift this (2017) title. The third place playoff will have its first whistle blown at 14:00hrs and this match is expected to be almost as exciting as the final, the perfect appetizer for the main course.

This game will be contested between losing semifinalists, Enterprise Primary that were needled 1-0 by Marian Academy and Sophia that succumbed from a come from behind charge from West in their 2-1 loss after extra time.