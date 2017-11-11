Cops impound car that killer may have used to run over teacher

-Phone recovered from male suspect shows messages he sent to victim before attack

In a case in which the identity of the prime suspect appears to be constantly changing, detectives

were last night still trying to narrow down exactly who killed 22-year-old teacher Kescia Branche.

At present, they are paying close attention to two men: the father of Branche’s child, and a close male friend of the slain teacher.

The male friend was detained after police established that he was in phone contact with Branche on the morning she sustained the brutal attack.

“Further investigation has unearthed that the deceased was in contact with a male on several occasions via cell phone in the early hours of that morning, prior to her being discovered,” police stated in a release.

“This person has been identified and is in custody assisting investigators.”

Kaieteur News understands that it was this individual, and not the father of Branche’s child, who was in possession of one of her phones.

According to sources, some of the recovered messages were sent after Branche was found unconscious.

And in another interesting turn, police have also impounded a car that they believed the killer used to transport Branche to the Louisa Row location where she was discovered lying unconscious.

And they now believe that the young teacher may have sustained her fatal injuries after being deliberately struck with a vehicle.

A post mortem revealed that Branche succumbed to brain hemorrhage, caused by blunt trauma to the head.

The injuries are reportedly “consistent with those inflicted by a vehicle.”

Investigators are trying to contact the owner of the impounded vehicle. He reportedly recently travelled overseas for vacation.

Also in custody is the father of Branche’s child. Branche’s phone reportedly also showed messages that he sent to her. Two police ranks who were with Branche on Saturday, are still in custody, while police are questioning two other ranks.

One is a constable who claimed he had transported the teacher to Prashad Nagar on his motorcycle and dropped her off there.

Two other policemen claimed that they had spoken to Branche in Kitty, after seeing her standing near a night club waiting for a taxi.

They alleged that they accompanied her to a Mandela Avenue night spot. One rank alleged that he went home to use a washroom, and when he returned, the teacher and his colleague were gone.

Branche, of First Street, Cummings Lodge, was found unconscious at around 05.00 hrs on Sunday on the parapet at the corner of Princes Street and Louisa Row. Her left leg was broken and she sustained multiple head injuries. She died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on Tuesday.