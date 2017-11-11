CMRC Final leg drives off today… Khan’s Racing revving from Sports Tuner C/ship title

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) will open the two-day event of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) final leg today with action beginning at 10:00hrs with qualifications and races from 14:00hrs.

This weekend, the South Dakota Circuit will be heated as the 27-race programme which is being touted as the biggest to be held at the Timehri Track will encompass good rivalry today and Sunday.

In addition, there will be two professional drift cars from Trinidad and Tobago, as well as, four SR-3 Radicals from Barbados which will bring added attractions for fans.

Khan’s Racing Sharima Khan, Guyana’s speed queen, is gearing to have three good races today and tomorrow in her quest to capture a major championship title in the 1500cc sports tuner class.

Although Khan is currently competing in the street tuner class of the CMRC, she lies in fourth, while she is second in the Sports tuner class.

Sharima has upgraded her “Pink Beast” from a Honda CRX to a Honda CRX Del Sol and she shared with Kaieteur Sport that she is hoping her monster gets the job done.

In a sport that is dominated by men, Khan stated that it does not bother her: “It doesn’t matter when you’re behind the wheel”, and the 22-year-old lass stated that when she began racing five years ago, “I have always been competing against the guys so it’s nothing strange. So I’m ready for the competition this weekend.”

(Calvin Chapman)