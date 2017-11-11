CMRC Final leg drives off today… I will certainly be in the mix battling for supremacy-Shewjattan

Latest update November 11th, 2017 12:55 AM
Group 4 racer Rupie Shewjattan believes that this weekend’s final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) will see him right in the mix battling for supremacy against some of the best drivers in the division.
Shewjattan, who drives a Mitsubishi Evolution V, said he was relishing the opportunity to showcase his skills in front of what is anticipated to be a large turnout of motor racing fans,
at the South Dakota Circuit. The experienced racer, whose machine suffered structural damage at the last Meet in November following a crash, exuded confidence of doing well against his rivals as he seeks to defend home soil.
He said he knows what to expect, having competed against most of his rivals at previous Meets, adding that he is not fazed by their reputation, but will be going out on the track to be competitive.
Meanwhile, his mechanic, Jamaican Garrett Johnson, who did most of the talking pertaining to the car’s preparations, also expressed confidence of the team doing well over the weekend.
According to the mechanical expert, they have a rebuilt engine which he expects to perform well, informing that had the car not been involved in a crash at last year’s Meet, they would have been very competitive.
”We had just rebuilt the engine and the machine was working at its best before the unfortunate incident, but now we are back and aiming to perform even better,” Johnson stated.
He noted that they are banking on enhanced straightway speed to keep them in the fray, while Shewjattan’s vast knowledge of the Circuit could prove decisive as well.
”I’m confident that our team has the horsepower and driving talent to make things interesting today and tomorrow,” Johnson felt.
Shewjattan extended thanks to his sponsors that include Auto Fashion, Palm Court, Stag Beer, US-based Allied Manufacturers, Prem’s Electrical, Agri Parts, Sankar’s Auto Color and BK International for their support.
