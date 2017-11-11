Latest update November 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

Champion of Champions Domino competition hits off tomorrow

Nov 11, 2017

A tantalizing total of $300,000 in cash and prizes will motivate teams as the Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Domino Association Faye Joseph, who is also the head of the Guyana National Dominoes Federation (GNDF), hosts the Champion of Champions Part 2, domino competition at her residence, 1223 Gauling Place, South Ruimveldt from 14:30hrs.
According to the GNDF only teams which won tournaments during the 2017 season are allowed to participate and among those vying for supremacy are Mix Up, 300, All Seasons, PH, Gold For Money, TNT, Turning Point, Thunder, Gangster, Beacons, Masters, Rage, Angels, Medicare, Strikers, Assassins, Transport, GT and Frankie’s.
The guest teams are Delta Force, National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), NA Killers, Scramblers, Determine and Orange Walk.
The tournament will be played on a two-in one-out knockout basis with an entrance fee of $15, 000 per team.
The winners will walk away with a whopping $175 000, the second-placed team $75 000 and third-placed, $40 000. There’s also an incentive of $10 000 for the Most Valuable Player (MVP).
All GNDF rules will be in effect.
For more information teams are asked to contact Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire on 665-5855.

