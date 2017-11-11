Central Rupununi prevail at Reg. 9 GTU Inter-District Schools Athletics C/ships 2017

Latest update November 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

Under the sweltering heat below the majestic Kanuku mountain foot came out a sizeable crowd to witness and support their favourite school when the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) Region #9 Inter-District Track and Field, Schools Athletic Championships were contested from November 1-3 last at the Moco/Moco Sports Club ground, Central Rupununi.
By the end of day two of the championships, Branch #2 South Central was ahead on 220 points with Branch #3 on 194, Branch #1 – 176, Branch #4 – 138 and Branch #5 – South Pakaraima on 60 points, respectively.
However, on the final day defending champions Branch #3 Central Rupununi redeemed themselves by proving once more to be the better of the school in the shorter events with South Central and Deep South dominating the middle distance categories while North Rupununi stepped up to the plate to improve with some good showing in a number of events.
South Pakaraimas was not so fortunate and remained at the bottom of the ladder.
When the bell rang for the final event it was Central Rupununi which prevailed over their Rupununi counterparts with 467 points.
South Central followed with 453 points, Deep South 426 points, North Rupununi 301 points and South Pakaraima with 155 points.
The championship was officially declared open by GTU representative, Mr. Terrence Brashe and trophies were donated by Curtis Buckley and family as well as Romanex Mining Company.
Meanwhile, 10k champion, Garvin Enrico of Central Rupununi participated at an Invitational 5000m race in neighbouring Bon-Fim, Brazil on Saturday last where he placed second.
The junior sensation will certainly be an athlete to be reckoned with at the GTU National Track and Field School Athletic Championships which is slated for later this month at the Lenora Track and Field Facility.

