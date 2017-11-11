Latest update November 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

$550M cocaine-in-lumber bust…Trial adjourned until early February

Nov 11, 2017

The trial of motorbike racer, Stephen Vieira and three other men, including a former customs official, has been deferred again – this time, until February 6, 7 and 8, 2018, when they will appear before Magistrate

From left: Sherwayne De Abreu, Stephen Vieira, Nazim Gafoor and Tazim Gafoor

Rushelle Liverpool in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.
Former Customs Officer, Sherwayne De Abreu of Section A, Liliendaal, Georgetown; Vieira, of Middle Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown; businessman, Tazim Gafoor and his son, Nazim Gafoor, a motor car racer, both of Menzies Street, Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara, are accused of aiding Hakim Mohamed to traffick 84.986 kilogrammes of cocaine between March 1 and May 12, 2017. Mohamed is the main witness in the matter.
The street value of the cocaine is estimated at $550M.
The trial, which was scheduled to commence yesterday, was put off after Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford requested an adjournment for the purpose of the main witness giving his testimony when Nigel Hughes and Latchmie Rahamat, two of the Attorneys representing the defendants, were present.
Both lawyers were absent for yesterday’s hearing and Mohamed’s testimony is estimated to last for some four hours. He will commence testifying on February 6. The accused have all been released on bail.
The quartet was first charged on May 30.
Kaieteur News understands that the bust was made after CANU officials received a tip-off on May 12. When the ranks acted, the boards were being packed onto a truck.
The truck driver and porters were arrested but were subsequently released after it was discovered that the vehicle and its workers were hired to transport the timber.
The drug agency in a release said that ranks conducted a search at the parapet in front of the premises of Mohamed – on a truck laden with several pallets of 1×6 dressed lumber prepared for export. Several pieces of boards were drilled randomly by the ranks and revealed a whitish substance which turned out to be cocaine.
The lumber was packed at a sawmill located at Lookout, East Bank Essequibo.

